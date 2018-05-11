Arjun Kapoor teams up with Raj Kumar Gupta as the protagonist for India's Most Wanted

On completing six years in the Indian entertainment industry since the release of his debut film 'Ishaqzaade,' actor Arjun Kapoor on Friday thanked his fans for their support and announced a new project, titled 'India's Most Wanted,' which will be directed by Raj Kumar Gupta.

Arjun took to Twitter and shared a photograph of himself along with Gupta. The image had a newspaper frame, which read: "Fox Star Studios and Raj Kumar Gupta join hands for 'India's Most Wanted'. Arjun Kapoor to play the lead. Inspired by the capture of 'India's Most Wanted', without firing a single bullet. The shoot begins August 2018."

"Honoured to be a part of an untold story that will inspire India! 'India's Most Wanted', a tribute to all the unsung heroes who dedicate their lives to protect ours," read the caption.

Later, Arjun wrote a heartfelt note, in which he thanked his fans and followers. "Today feels incredibly special and I have nothing but gratitude for the universe, for my loving fans who have stuck by me, around me unconditionally for six years. Thank you for taking care of me, protecting me, rooting for me through my success and my failures. It has been a special ride and when I look back upon my journey, I would not like to change a single thing," Arjun wrote.

He said his "roller coaster" journey in the showbiz has been a learning experience. "May 11 will always remain the most memorable day of my life and today feels even more amazing because I'm letting you know about one of the most special films of my career," he added.

'India's Most Wanted' will release on May 24, 2019. Besides that, Arjun also has three more films in his kitty - 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar,' 'Namastey England' and 'Panipat.'