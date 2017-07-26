Arjun Kapoor's 'Mubarakan' clashes with his cousin Mohit Marwah's 'Raagdesh'!

While actors clashing at the box-office has become common, this week will witness a face-off between two family members.

Arjun Kapoor’s Mubarakan, a family entertainer is releasing this week and so is his cousin Mohit Marwah’s Raagdesh, a period drama that is based on the Indian National Army set up by Netaji Subhash Chandra.

The film is about the joint court martial of three army officers. When asked about the clash and the possibility of his film getting affected, Mohit said, “Raagdesh and Mubarakan are different films. Mine is a period war drama, Mubarakan is a comedy. They are set in different worlds and both will get their audience. Competition doesn’t exist when it comes to people I call my own.”