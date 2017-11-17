Arjun Kapoor-Parineeti Chopra: Keep safe distance!

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, the lead pair of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, are teaming up for a second time after Ishaqzaade. In their first film, they played a much-in-love, inseparable couple.

However, in their second outing, the two of them play characters, who are constantly at loggerheads with each other. Keeping that aspect in mind, filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee has asked the two actors to prep separately. They have been asked to do their workshops separately.

Says a source, “Arjun and Parineeti have a great bond. They were loved in Ishaqzaade in which they had sparkling chemistry. In Dibakar’s film, they stumble upon each other and their journey starts off on a very unusual note.

Dibakar wanted to keep Arjun and Parineeti away from each other till they meet on the sets for the first time. The film narrates the story of a man and a woman who represent two completely different faces of India. They are united in one thing only — their mistrust, suspicion, and hate for each other.” This is because in the film, their characters, too, are not supposed to be familiar with each other before they meet. In fact, while most films have the lead pair in love, this film will show the hero-heroine hating each other.

Adds our source, “In fact, from the time Arjun and Parineeti were signed on for Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Dibakar asked them to not even meet socially. Arjun and Parineeti haven’t even been calling each other. Both actors have been following their director’s vision for his lead characters. It makes a lot of sense as, when they meet again, there will be a natural awkwardness that Dibakar wants at the start of the shoot.” Dibakar says, “It is essential that Arjun and Parineeti do not come across as friends at the start of the film. They have known each other for years and their personal chemistry needs to be hidden at the start of the film.We wanted to achieve this by keeping them apart. I’m hoping the two, coming from very different workshops, will surprise each other, when they do meet on their first day of shoot.”

Bhansali did it, too!

Sanjay Leela Bhansali did a similar thing with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, when he cast them for the first time in his film Goliyon Ki Rasleela — Ram Leela. The filmmaker wanted the two leading actors to do separate workshops and not be in touch at all. Reason? In the film, their characters are from warring families and they hate each other, before they fall in love. Bhansali, known for his keen detailing sense, wanted that equation between the two to be perfect.