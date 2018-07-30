Are Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan considering re-marriage?

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan shocked everyone when they announced their separation in 2013. The two seemed like a power couple ready to take on the world, despite their fair share of problems. However, unlike a lot of other divorced couples, there seems to be no bad blood between the two at all. In fact, the two make it a point to always be in each other’s lives when it comes to taking care of their children, Hrehaan and Hridaan.

However, recently, the two have been spotted with each other more than ever. They went vacationing with their kids and were even spotted at a movie date. All this couldn’t help but make us wonder whether the two were finally ready to give the union another try and get re-married. Well, unfortunately, that doesn’t seem to be in the cards for all the hopeless romantics out there.

A source refuted all the rumours to the Deccan Chronicle, saying “A remarriage between Sussanne and Hrithik at the moment is more of wishful thinking. They are right now taking out time together whenever the need arises to be with their children and making sure that they get the best from their parents.”

The source further explained that both Hrithik and Sussanne are independent, free thinking individuals and will take a call if they are sure they want to get back together as a married couple. Only they could decide that and, till then, people should desist from speculating, the only thing that currently mattered to them was being the best possible parents to their children.

The two got married after a four year-long relationship in 2000, when Hrithik’s career was just taking off, and got divorced in 2014. Since then, however, the couple has made it known that they will always be there for each other, including at releases, birthday parties and even times of conflict, like when Sussanne stood by her ex-husband during the entire spat with Kangana Ranaut.