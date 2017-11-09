Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora come together to celebrate son Arhaan’s birthday

Their split came as a shock to everyone

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan were undoubtedly one of the most good looking B-town couples and their split earlier this year came as a shock for everyone. Since then, Arbaaz and Malaika have managed to keep their relationship amicable and are often spotted together at various gatherings, including each other’s family functions. Moreover, they leave no stone unturned in co-parenting their son wonderfully.

This Wednesday too, Malaika and Arbaaz gave us family goals when they came together to celebrate their son Arhaan's 15th birthday. Malaika took to Instagram and shared adorable pictures from her son’s birthday night. She wrote, “My baby is a big boy now.happy bday my jaan.love u to the moon n back my arhaan #15today”

My baby is a big boy now.happy bday my jaan.love u to the moon n back my arhaan #15today A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Nov 8, 2017 at 10:43am PST

Well, isn’t it a delight to see this happy family together?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arbaaz will be next seen in Tera Intezaar featuring Sunny Leone in the lead and also at several instances hinted that he would want Malaika to be part of Dabangg 3.