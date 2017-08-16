Anya Singh was left brokenhearted when Ranveer Singh called her 'beta'

Anya Singh, a Yash Raj Films protégée like Ranveer Singh, is a fan of the actor. The actress, who is being launched in Qaidi Band is an absolute outsider like Singh, therefore the affinity and adoration.

Anya recently met Ranveer at YRF studios. She recalls, “My film’s trailer launch was just a day before Ranveer’s birthday. We knew that like every year, he would come to YRF to cut his cake on his birthday eve. And being a Ranveer fan, I was very excited. Aadar (Jain, co-star) and I were supposed to come in the evening, but when he told me Ranveer’s coming to office early, I said, ‘I want to go’. He narrated the story to Adi sir (Aditya Chopra) and told him that I want to come early to see Ranveer cut the cake. I was in my make-up room getting my eyes done, and I opened my eyes and saw Ranveer standing in front of me. I got up and then I sat down, I didn’t know how to react.

He said he’d come to wish us all the best.”

She adds, “I love Ranveer. I’m a huge fan of his. And I couldn’t believe it, but when I met him for the first time, he called me beta! I was sitting downstairs with Anushka just before we were about to go on stage and he walked upto us. When I was leaving, he said, ‘Best of luck, beta!’ My heart shattered into pieces and I was like, ‘I’m such a big fan of yours, I thought I’d get to work with you someday and you just called me beta’.”