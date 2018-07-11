Anushka Sharma's wax statue at Madame Tussauds will be the first of its kind, here's why

Anushka Sharma's wax statue will be a new addition at Madame Tussauds Singapore. If that piece of news doesn't excite you, then it be would nice to note that Anushka's wax statue will be an interactive one.

The 30-year-old actress' statue will be designed in such a way that the figure can be seen holding a phone, which the visitors can use to take selfies with. Reportedly, Anushka's sculpture will also greet the visitors with pleasantries.

The film star will share the limelight in the museum with wax statues of international icons like Oprah Winfrey, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lewis Hamilton, who have different versions of interactive sets.

Anushka Sharma's statue may not be the first interactive figure at Madame Tussauds Singapore, but it is definitely the first one to greet visitors. "Anushka's statue will talk. In fact, she will be the first wax statue in the Singapore museum with this feature. It is a massive interactivity feature that Madame Tussauds is adding to her wax statue. Only a handful of global power leaders/icons have other forms of interactivity attached to their statues and this move by the museum is a huge salutation to Anushka's global fan following," told an insider, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

"Anushka's statue will be holding a phone. The phone works and guests can take selfies with Anushka and her statue will be heard saying warm greetings. With a selfie moment and a speaking Anushka, the statue promises a very special experience for her fans and admirers," the insider added.

Madame Tussauds Singapore also includes interactive sets for superheroes like Iron Man and Spider-Man.

"We are thrilled to be working with Anushka Sharma. She will have the first talking wax figure at Madame Tussauds Singapore. We see many families but also young adults from India coming to our attraction, and this is a great opportunity for us to cater to that audience. Anushka has been frequently requested by our guests and we are sure that she will be an incredibly popular addition to our attraction," Alex Ward, General Manager of Madame Tussauds Singapore, said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar's name recently got included for Madame Tussauds London. He became the first Indian filmmaker to have featured in the London museum, which already has wax figures of other Indian celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and others.