Anushka Sharma reveals how she got her Gujarati accent on point in 'Jab Harry Met Sejal'

For the first time, Anushka Sharma will be seen portraying the role of a Gujarati girl in Jab Harry Met Sejal. The mini trails have already showcased her typical Gujarati style to the audiences. Anushka as Sejal is seen as an independent, outspoken and free spirited girl.

Her Gujju accent is impeccable and is getting immense response and appreciation from the audiences. In order to get into the skin of Sejal's character, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress took coaching on diction and successively imbibed the mannerisms and accent that makes her character so impressive on screen.

"I learnt Gujarati diction from Dimple, my coach. We used to write down the words in the way they are pronounced and once you are familiar with those words, it's easier to talk in that accent and style," Anushka said during the launch of the film's trailer in Mumbai on Friday.

The mini trails have already won hearts and now she is killing them with the trailer. It will indeed be interesting to see Sejal come alive on August 4.