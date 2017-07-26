Anushka Sharma on experimenting with a new genre in her next film

Anushka Sharma is known to take calculated risks, as an actress and a producer. While Jab Harry Met Sejal promotions are keeping her busy, The actress is simultaneously finishing shoot for her next production venture — Pari. The first few posters have created a lot of intrigue. Not much is known about Pari yet and Anushka smiles, “that was always the plan.”

The intrigue factor

Anushka says, “It’s an interesting way to show a film. Whatever intrigue is there for the film, is exactly what we are looking forward to. Things are in place and the more we proceed, more will be divulged about the film. I am excited to take up a genre like this because I love watching it as a viewer, too.” Though the poster may give the impression that Pari is a horror or thriller, Anushka says, “If I tell you Pari is a love story, you will be surprised. But it is. It’s not something which you can define or confine into one genre. Horror’s always a treatment and atmospheric horror is just brilliant, which is what Pari is all about.”

Genre jargon

Thrillers as well as horror are tricky genres. Most Hindi films in these spaces have failed to work. Anushka argues, “Love stories also don’t work at times, but there are lesser examples to make here. So you can say horror mein aisa hota hai. This genre isn’t one that has been tried-and-tested. I believe it’s got an untapped potential. India watches a lot of horror and it’s an interesting space. Horror doesn’t always have to be about ghosts coming out of closets. It’s a theme. It’s the treatment and that’s what is exciting. This genre has not been explored too well in Bollywood, which is why I got into this. I want people to always expect the unconventional from me.”

Being a producer

Along with Anushka, there are other actresses, who are slowly jumping on the production bandwagon. The actress is happy with this change. “It’s great, obviously, if people are doing that. When I started doing it, it was not something anybody else was doing. I was young, 25, and I guess in the early stages of my career. It might have been daunting, but as a person, I love to enter unchartered territories. Somewhere, I found some inner conviction to do it. I’m happy that has led other people to follow this. It’s good that people are taking charge of their own careers and making maximum use of their position as stars,” she says.