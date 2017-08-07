Anushka Sharma is slaying it in her latest magazine cover!

Everyone knows Anushka Sharma is a busy girl. The Phillauri star recently graced the cover of ELLE India magazine's latest issue. The style quotient of the actress on the cover is surely going to make the fans go crazy.

The magazine shared the cover on their Instagram page and captioned it as, "On our #August cover: Bawse lady @anushkasharma is completely in control. Plus, our Elle Active special will make you fitter, stronger and faster than ever before. You cannot miss this one!"

In the magazine cover, Anushka is slaying the boss look for their August 2017 issue. Meanwhile, her new movie with Shah Rukh Khan Jab Harry Met Sejal has opened to a mixed response at the box-office.

Check out the magazine cover right here: