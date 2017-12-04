Trending#

Anushka Sharma: I'd love to produce a biopic!

Written By

    
  
      

  
  Monday 4 December 2017 6:15 IST
 

   
   
   


A few years ago, when Anushka Sharma and brother Karnesh Sharma started their own production house, little did they know that they will become a banner people will look out for. 

 
Three-films-old (NH10, Phillauri, and now Pari), the bhai-behen jodi is backing some interesting content. They have already finalised another film, post-Pari, which is a thriller, tentatively titled Bulbul, but there’s something else that Anushka wants to produce. 

 
She reveals, “I’d love to produce a biopic. Although I don’t have any names in my mind, I am looking out for an interesting script which is a great real-life story.” As an actor, she admits she’s been approached for a few biopics herself. “But I haven’t liked any of them so I didn’t do them,” she adds.

 
 


    
   
