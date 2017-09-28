Anupam Kher in Akshay Kumar's The Great Indian Laughter Challenge?

Anupam and Akshay have starred in 20 films together (like Special 26, Baby and Aflatoon, etc) and share a deep bond

After Saif Ali Khan who reunited with Akshay Kumar on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge that the Khiladi is judging, we hear, Anupam Kher will be the special guest on the show.

Anupam and Akshay have starred in 20 films together (like Special 26, Baby and Aflatoon, etc) and share a deep bond. They last shared screen space in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, which was their 20th film together.

Anupam had even shared a video of him celebrating the occasion on the sets by cutting a cake with Akshay and Bhumi Pednekar, Now, the veteran actor is gearing up for the release of his next, Ranchi Diaries, which he has also produced. Sources say that talks are on with the actor who is likely to promote the film on Akshay’s show.