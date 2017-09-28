Anil Kapoor is keeping an eye on Sonam Kapoor, beware Anand Ahuja!

Forget his ''jhakaas' roles on screen and his too young for his age looks, Anil Kapoor is just a regular dad. Always keen to know what happening in his kids' lives.

Recently the actor along with his fashionable daughter Sonam Kapoor attended the Vogue Beauty awards in Mumbai, where shutterbugs caught him peeping into her daughter's phone. But not embarrassed by it, the actor shared the picture on his Instagram account and captioned it , "Over protective father caught on camera," he captioned it. The primary Instagram post read: "Guns don't kill people... dads with pretty daughters do" and Anil Kapoor agreed to it.: "I guess I am guilty as charged." Awwwww!

But is Sonam Kapoor's BFF worried? Naaa. Anand Ahuja jumped into the comments section and wrote: "It's totally allowed."

Daddy dear was the chosen one to present Sonam Kapoor with the Vogue & IWC Fashion Icon Of The Year Award. Dressed in emerald green Fouad Sarkis dress looked uber-glam. But Anil Kapoor was just happy presenting an award to his darling daughter.

Presenting my daughter with the award was the highlight of my night! Congratulations @sonamakapoor you deserve this & much more! Love you! pic.twitter.com/UFKp4HTqud — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 24, 2017

Now, that Anil Kapoor is teaming up with his son Harshvardhan Kapoor for Abhinav Bindra biopic, we wonder why filmmakers aren't casting the father-daughter duo together