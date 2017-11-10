Essel Group 90 years
Live Cricket Score
Bollywood, Fanney Khan, Fanney Khan release date, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Twitter, rakeysh omprakash

Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 'Fanney Khan' to release on THIS date!

alt DNA Web Team | Updated: Nov 10, 2017, 02:52 PM IST, DNA webdesk

The film also stars Rajkummar Rao

Fanney Khan starring Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao is all set to hit the theatres across the country on June 15, 2018. Directed by Atul Manjrekar, Fanney Khan is an original and hilarious comedy about how far some people are willing to go for fame.

The film is the official Indian remake of the Dutch film Everybody's Famous and will see Anil Kapoor reuniting with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 17 years after Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai .

After the stupendous success of Bareilly Ki Barfi and Newton, India's official entry to the Oscars, the talented Rajkummar Rao too will share screen space with both the stars for the very first time, making this a movie to truly watch out for.

Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

ALSO READ

Oh no! Assistant director gets injured on the sets of Anil Kapoor-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 'Fanney Khan'

Says producer Prernaa Arora of KriArj Entertainment, "We are happy to announce that Fanney Khan is coming to wish audiences Eid Mubarak on the 15th June next year.The film is a beautiful slice of life story that comes straight from the heart and will have audiences thoroughly entertained."

Trade analyst Taran took to his Twitter account and shared, "It’s official... #FanneyKhan confirmed for Eid 2018... Stars Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao."

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

ALSO READ

See pic| Does Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's look in 'Fanney Khan' reminds of her glamours avatar in 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'?

Produced by KriArj Entertainment in collaboration with T-Series and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Fanney Khan will release June 15 2018.

alt
DNA Web Team

 
Comments
 

Also Read