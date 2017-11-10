Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 'Fanney Khan' to release on THIS date!

Fanney Khan starring Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao is all set to hit the theatres across the country on June 15, 2018. Directed by Atul Manjrekar, Fanney Khan is an original and hilarious comedy about how far some people are willing to go for fame.

The film is the official Indian remake of the Dutch film Everybody's Famous and will see Anil Kapoor reuniting with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 17 years after Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai .

After the stupendous success of Bareilly Ki Barfi and Newton, India's official entry to the Oscars, the talented Rajkummar Rao too will share screen space with both the stars for the very first time, making this a movie to truly watch out for.

Says producer Prernaa Arora of KriArj Entertainment, "We are happy to announce that Fanney Khan is coming to wish audiences Eid Mubarak on the 15th June next year.The film is a beautiful slice of life story that comes straight from the heart and will have audiences thoroughly entertained."

Trade analyst Taran took to his Twitter account and shared, "It’s official... #FanneyKhan confirmed for Eid 2018... Stars Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao."

Produced by KriArj Entertainment in collaboration with T-Series and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Fanney Khan will release June 15 2018.