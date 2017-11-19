Angad Bedi sponsors young cricket players

Angad Bedi, who has wrapped up his shoot for Tiger Zinda Hai, which everyone is eagerly waiting to watch, has started shooting for his upcoming film which is a biopic on hockey player Sandeep Singh. Angad Bedi will be seen playing a hockey player in the Diljit Dosanjh ­-Taapsee Pannu starrer. Angad’s father Bishan Singh Bedi owns a cricket trust in Delhi and this Children’s Day, Angad did something special. He is sponsoring one of the young talents from his father’s academy — Bishan Singh Bedi Trust where budding cricket talents are trained. Angad decided to sponsor one of the up and coming players to give him an opportunity to reach heights in his game.