Anees Bazmee reveals that Sade Saati isn’t the only film he is discussing with John Abraham

Anees Bazmee’s Mubarakan released a month ago and the filmmaker is raring to go again. He says, “I have three-four films on my mind right now. I don’t know which one I should start first. I have to start working on their scripts. These are all ideas.”

After Hrs had earlier reported that Bazmee is teaming up with his Welcome Back actor John Abraham for a comedy called Sade Saati. But now, it is learnt that the film will take time to go on the floors, “John and I loved working together in Welcome Back. It was a film with an opening weekend of Rs 52 crore, which is his career’s best. We want to work together again. We have discussed a few scripts. He liked the script of Sade Saati, but there were no further discussions as I was busy with Mubarakan. We will meet and finalise the plan soon.”

The director adds that he has “another film for John”. “There’s another script, which will suit him. It’s, again, a comedy with a lot of romance. He has liked that story, too. So, only after we meet, I will decide what to start first,” he says. The romcom will star one of the Gen-Y heroines.