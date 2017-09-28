Amy Jackson to make her International TV debut with the series 'Supergirl'

The actress will be playing the role of Saturn Girl, aka Imra Ardeen, a kind, smart, and strong-willed hero who uses her telekinetic ability to help those in need

After Robot 2, Amy Jackson,will make her international TV debut with the superhero series, Supergirl. The actress will be playing the role of Saturn Girl, aka Imra Ardeen, a kind, smart, and strong-willed hero who uses her telekinetic ability to help those in need. Her character will be shown as born on Titan, one of Saturn’s moons, and who arrives on Earth to help Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) battle one of her biggest threats. Amy tweeted, “So now you know what I’ve been getting up to in Canada over the past couple of weeks. Super Girl new recruit Saturn Girl.”