Amitabh Bachchan makes way for his screen daughter Deepika Padukone's 'Padmavati'

The two-week postponement of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmavati has cost another relatively small but important film its release date. Umesh Shukla’s Amitabh Bachchan-Rishi Kapoor starrer 102 Not Out has decided to opt out of the original release date of December 1, as now, Padmavati releases on that day.

A very angry and upset core member of the crew cries foul. “We had announced our release date months ago. Now, suddenly they postpone their film by two weeks with no thought to our inconvenience. The initial response was to take them on. But then, we decided to not ruin our chances, or theirs. We will come on a different date,” says a member from 102 Not Out team. Director Shukla confirmed that his film, where Big B and Rishi Kapoor play father and son, will no longer release on December 1.