Amidst wedding rumours, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone bond with each other's family on Instagram

Speculation has been rife about Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tying the knot by the end of this year. While there has been no official news on this, there seems to be a lot of activity on their social media timelines. A few days ago, Deepika’s younger sister Anisha Padukone started following Ranveer on social media and vice-versa.

And, now Deepika has started following her beau’s mother Anju Bhavnani on Instagram! In the past, Ranveer has joined Dippy on several family outings and though they are keeping people guessing about their wedding plans, their families are bonding even on social media!