Alia Bhatt wraps up the Kashmir schedule of Meghna Gulzar's 'Raazi'

Meghna Gulzar has finally wrapped the Kashmir schedule of her upcoming movie Raazi.The director took to Twitter shared a picture posing with the cast and crew of Raazi, which included the film's lead pair Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

She tweeted, "Team AWESOME is all smiles! #Raazi outdoor schedule wrapped! @karanjohar @JungleePictures @DharmaMovies @aliaa08 @vickykaushal09."

Whereas film's lead actress Alia shared a picture posing with the cast and crew of Raazi. She tweeted the picture saying, "Schedule WRAP! Happy happy faces at the end of a 40 day outdoor! Team RAAZI @meghnagulzar @vickykaushal09 @karanjohar @JungleePicture."

Whereas her co-star Vicky Kaushal wrote, "Its a picture wrap for me.TY team #Raazi for dis lovely journey @meghnagulzar @aliaa08 @karanjohar @JungleePictures."

The producer of the movie, Karan Johar could not contain his excitement and quoted Alia's tweet and wrote, "Congratulations to team #Raazi on finishing this mammoth and hugely productive shoot! @meghnagulzar @vickykaushal09 @aliaa08."

The storyline of the movie is based on the best-selling book by Harinder Sikka titled 'Calling Sehmat'. Alia's character who is Kashmiri is an Indian spy while being married to a Pakistani Army official, which is played by Vicky Kaushal. The movie is slated to release on May 11, 2018.