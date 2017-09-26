Essel Group 90 years
Alia Bhatt wraps up the Kashmir schedule of Meghna Gulzar's 'Raazi'

Updated: Sep 26, 2017, 10:03 PM IST, ANI

Meghna Gulzar, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal wrap Kashmir schedule of 'Raazi'

Meghna Gulzar has finally wrapped the Kashmir schedule of her upcoming movie Raazi.The director took to Twitter shared a picture posing with the cast and crew of Raazi, which included the film's lead pair Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

She tweeted, "Team AWESOME is all smiles! #Raazi outdoor schedule wrapped! @karanjohar @JungleePictures @DharmaMovies @aliaa08 @vickykaushal09."

Whereas film's lead actress Alia shared a picture posing with the cast and crew of Raazi. She tweeted the picture saying, "Schedule WRAP! Happy happy faces at the end of a 40 day outdoor! Team RAAZI @meghnagulzar @vickykaushal09 @karanjohar @JungleePicture."

Whereas her co-star Vicky Kaushal wrote, "Its a picture wrap for me.TY team #Raazi for dis lovely journey @meghnagulzar @aliaa08 @karanjohar @JungleePictures."

The producer of the movie, Karan Johar could not contain his excitement and quoted Alia's tweet and wrote, "Congratulations to team #Raazi on finishing this mammoth and hugely productive shoot! @meghnagulzar @vickykaushal09 @aliaa08."

The storyline of the movie is based on the best-selling book by Harinder Sikka titled 'Calling Sehmat'. Alia's character who is Kashmiri is an Indian spy while being married to a Pakistani Army official, which is played by Vicky Kaushal. The movie is slated to release on May 11, 2018.

 
