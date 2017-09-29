Alia Bhatt quashes rumours, praises Jacqueline Fernandez's performance in 'Judwaa 2'

After months of reports that Alia Bhatt's relationship with Sidharth Malhotra is over, due to his closeness to Jacqueline Fernandez, the Dear Zindagi star has quashed all such rumours by praising the star on Twitter. Yesterday, she marked her presence at Judwaa 2's screening for her close friend Varun Dhawan.

After watching the movie last night, Alia was full of praises for Jacqueline and Taapsee Pannu. She took to Twitter and wrote, "And adding to the madness @Asli_Jacqueline and @taapsee totally win you over This ones going to be hugeeeee!!!!"

To which Jacqueline replied, "Thank you cutey!!!!! So happy having you there yest!!! Mwaahhhbbb"

Rumours of Sidharth-Alia's alleged break up have been doing the rounds for a long time now. Many reports claimed that though Alia and Sidharth were both present at Ranbir Kapoor's birthday bash, the duo rarely interacted.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has currently wrapped up the Kashmir schedule of her upcoming movie Raazi, which also stars Vicky Kaushal. The flick is being directed by Meghna Gulzar.