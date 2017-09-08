Alia Bhatt in Bareilly Ki Barfi director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s next?

Essel Group 90 years
After Hrs Correspondent | Updated: Sep 8, 2017, 06:45 AM IST, DNA

The two are said to be in talks already and if all goes well, Alia, who is currently shooting for Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi, will be in the director’s next

Bareilly Ki Barfi, starring Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao has turned out to be the sleeper hit of the year. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, it is Kriti’s rooted, but a bold character (she refuses to follow the norms of how a girl should behave) that has become the talk-of-the-town. Ashwiny’s earlier directorial Nil Battey Sannata, also, had a strong female character in Swara Bhasker. And now, for her next, we hear, Ashwiny wants to rope in Alia Bhatt. The two are said to be in talks already and if all goes well, Alia, who is currently shooting for Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi, will be in the director’s next.

