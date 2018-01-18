Alia Bhatt approached for a woman centric film by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwary

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has a busy year ahead. She has Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, and Abhishek Varman’s Shiddat. Apart from these three movies, she is also slated to do the Sadak sequel for her home banner. But the actress, who is always eager to take on projects that are out-of-the-box, has been approached by director Ashwini Iyer Tiwary for a woman-centric film. And it looks like the actress is likely to give her nod.

THE BALANCING ACT

Alia balances commercial films with the ones that give her an opportunity to do something new. In a previous interview with this paper, she had said, “I want to do a few commercial films, but at the same time, I want to explore and try something new every year. I’ll do at least one such film every year. That’s the plan.”

ALIA IN ASHWINI’S FILM!

Speaking about the film that Ashwini and Alia are likely to collaborate on, a source says, “The director, who has helmed films like Nil Battey Sannata and Bareilly Ki Barfi, has approached the actress with an idea which she’s developed. Alia has already shown interest in the film and given Ashwini a go ahead.”

A WOMAN-CENTRIC FILM

According to the source, this will be a coming-of-age, sensitive film. Adds our source, “The film is about a girl, her ambitions, and her relationship with her parents. It’s about how she fights with everyone to achieve her dreams. It will be an emotional tale of desires, with a sensitive touch to it and will be based in Punjab.”

NOT NICHE

The film will not be in the niche category like Dear Zindagi. Informs our source, “Despite Shah Rukh Khan’s presence, Dear Zindagi was based on a niche subject. This one will be an emotional fare, but at the same time it will be dealt with in a fun and commercial manner.”

THE TWO-YEAR ITCH

We hear, Ashwini has been planning this movie for the last two years. “Nitesh (Tiwari) has written the script and Ashwiny met Ashwini (Yardi) for this project right after her debut directorial Nil Battey Sannata released. The two decided to collaborate on the film, which will be co-produced by Yardi and Phantom.”

KAB HOGA?

This project will, however, take some time before it hits the floors. Alia has four movies to finish at the moment and Ashwiny, too, is currently busy scripting a sports film on kabaddi. “The movie that Ashwiny plans to make with Alia will roll out sometime next year, but it will be one of those special films that Alia looks forward to doing every year,” our khabri says.