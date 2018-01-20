Ali Fazal to reprise his role in Fast & Furious 9

Ali Fazal made his Hollywood debut three years ago with Furious 7 (the seventh instalment of the Fast & Furious franchise), in which he played Safar, a garage owner who helps hustle the Furious gang to their mission. He had a small role, and barely three scenes in the film, but it was talked about. However, the actor was not part of the eighth film in the series.

Now, we hear Ali will reprise his role in the next instalment of the hit action franchise that is set to roll by the middle of this year. The actor’s last Hollywood release, Victoria & Abdul (2017), saw him sharing screen space with Dame Judi Dench. Since the release of the film, he has been getting a lot of opportunities in the West. He has also signed a biopic in Hollywood. Says a source, “Ali was seen in a small yet impactful role in Furious 7, which the audiences liked. After the lead role in Victoria & Abdul, his character is being revived in Fast & Furious 9. Though he will play the same character that he essayed in the seventh instalment, this time he’ll have more screen time.”