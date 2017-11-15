Akshay Kumar unveils Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte's first looks in Padman

The actor took to social media to introduce the two ladies in the film

Akshay Kumar's Padman has been grabbing headline for quite some time now. The film, which is a biopic based on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, will also mark the debut of his wife Twinkle Khanna as a producer.

Now adding to the excitement, Akshay took to Twitter to unveil two pictures as he introduces the two ladies of Padman - Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte. While Radhika will be seen playing his wife in the film, Sonam will apparently essay the role of a tabla player in Padman, who helps Akshay’s character in his venture.

Padman will chronicle the journey of a common man Arunachalam Muruganantham as he went onto invent cheap, affordable sanitary napkins for women in his village in order to find a convenient solution to tackle menstrual health for women.

The film is slated to hit the screens on January 26, 2018 and while speculations were rife earlier that Padman will clash with 2.0, Akshay rubbished the rumours.

Meanwhile, Akshay will be seen sharing screen space with Sonam and Radhika for the first time.