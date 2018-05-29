Akshay Kumar suffers sunburn after shooting for Kesari in Spiti Valley

Over the weekend, Akshay Kumar wrapped up a schedule of his next, Kesari, in the Spiti valley in Himachal Pradesh. Despite the high-altitude of the location, the weather was rather hot and shooting in that temperature took a toll on the superstar ­— by the end of the spell, he had got sunburnt, says our source.

We hear that the good-looking actor also got a tan as a result of the outdoor shoot. Akki, who returned to Mumbai yesterday, has a couple of shoots lined up for some brands this week and will sport a tanned look in them.

Meanwhile, the pending portion of Kesari, that is based on the historic Battle Of Saragarhi, which was called off after a fire gutted the set in Wai, will be scheduled post monsoon when the set will be built anew.