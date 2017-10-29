Akshay Kumar & Sonam Kapoor reveal the release date for 'Padman'

These Bollywood stars are joined by Radhika Apte in the movie directed by R Balki.

The release date of Akshay Kumar's highly-anticipated upcoming movie Padman has been advanced.

The movie, which was initially supposed to hit the theatres on April 13, next year, will now finally be released on Republic Day 2018.

The new release date was confirmed by the film's lead actor on his official Twitter page, who also released a new poster of the movie.

He captioned the poster, "Not all superheroes come with capes! Bringing you the true story of a real superhero, #Padman this Republic Day - 26th January, 2018!"

The movie is a biopic on Arunachalam, a small town entrepreneur from Tamil Nadu, who invented low-cost sanitary napkins to generate awareness in rural areas.

Helmed by R. Balki, Padman also stars Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in pivotal roles. Sonam Kapoor shared another version of the promotional poster

Apart from Padman, Akshay Kumar is also gearing up for the release of 2.0 in which he plays the baddie and shares the screen with legendary Rajinikanth. Sonam Kapoor too is busy with Veere di Wedding while Radhika Apte will be next seen in Netflix show Sacred Games with Saif Ali Khan.