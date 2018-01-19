Akshay Kumar reveals why he decided to postpone 'Pad Man' release for 'Padmaavat'

Akshay Kumar and Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Friday together announced that Pad Man release has been pushed further and Paadmavat will be the solo release on January 25th. Prior to this announcement, both films were on collision course, to be released on the same date. Now Pad Man will be released on February 9.

Akshay Kumar and Sanjay Leela Bhansali made a joint appearance and made the announcement. DNA After Hours was first to report that Bhansali has reached out to Akshay so that his film can be postponed and Padmavaat gets a solo release.

After the announcement, Bhansali thanked Akshay for his kind gesture. Akshay said 'Since I've done many films with him and I understand that the stakes with Padmaavat are much higher and he's already gone through a lot of difficulties with the film, so I've agreed to push my film to February 9th'

#WATCH Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Akshay Kumar address the media in Mumbai #Padmaavat https://t.co/m8HxNJy8XA — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2018

Akshay also thanked both the production houses Sony Pictures and KriArj Entertainment, to come to the understanding and allow Pad Man to come later. Sanjay Leela Bhansali was cautious and didn't comment on the SC verdict overturning ban imposed by states and subsequent protests by Karni Sena.

Pad Man has been directed by acclaimed director R Balki. Padmaavat makers announced the release date of the film earlier this month after they received the clearance from the censor board. The film had to miss its scheduled release of December 1, as it got mired in controversy after various Rajput groups, including Rajput Karni Sena, objected to the content of the film and the portrayal of queen Padmavati.

Pad Man is based on the life of Tamil Nadu based social activist Arunachalam Muruganantham, who created affordable sanitary napkins in rural India. Pad Man will now have a box office clash with Neeraj Pandey's Aiyaary.

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi today called for action against the "those who put a price" on Deepika Padukone's head and threatened to harm Padmaavat director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Azmi, who took to Twitter to praise the Supreme Court's decision to allow the countrywide release of the controversial movie on January 25, said the issue will be completely resolved only after serious actions are taken against the "criminal elements". "I welcome the SC decision on #Padmaavat. But the unresolved issue is those who put a price on Deepika Padukone's head and publicly threatened to burn her alive, and harm Sanjay Leela Bhansali, are roaming free with impunity.

"Only when state takes action against the criminal elements will justice be seen to be done. (sic)" Azmi tweeted.

With PTI inputs