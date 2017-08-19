Akshay Kumar on the clash between '2.0' and 'Aiyaary'

Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha avoided a clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal when the latter decided to release his film a week earlier to avoid a face-off at the box office. Now, AK’s 2.0 will go head on with Sidharth Malhotra’s Aiyaary on Republic Day next year. Talking about the clashes, Akshay says, “Everybody is happy when films don’t clash, but we need to realise that there are just 52 weeks and 180 films, so someone has to clash with someone else. It is unfortunate that clashes happen, but they are a part and parcel of our industry. Clashes are inevitable now. Apart from Hindi, we have Hollywood as well as regional films, so there will be someone or the other eyeing the same release date as yours. You need to accept it and move on.”