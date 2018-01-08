Akshay Kumar not bothered with clash of ‘Padman’, ‘Padmavat’

After a long battle, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmavat starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, is all set to release on January 25. Considering the film will hit the theatres the same day as Akshay Kumar’s Padman, trade experts are already contemplating on who would win the box-office battle. But it seems Akshay isn’t bothered by the box-office numbers and is hopeful that both the movies do well in the Republic Day weekend.

Padmavat, which missed its December 1 release date due to controversy over its plot, has been finally given a go ahead by the censor board. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) recently gave U/A certification along with some modifications and suggested to change its title to Padmavat from Padmavati.

Asked about his reaction on the clash of the two films, Akshay said, "It is not about competition, it is a very big day, a big week, so all the films can come. Both the films can release on that day. Every film has the right to release whenever they (makers) want, and I am happy for them."

Akshay's Padman co-star, Sonam Kapoor also said, "There is a need for competition when it comes to films and (it is ) high time that the film releases. Good cinema is good cinema, I don't believe in competition.

"And honestly, I am just happy that the film is releasing, more than anything else, and I hope the film does well. I am pretty sure that there is no official statement from the production house of the film (Padmavat) release.", she added.