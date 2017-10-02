Akshay Kumar in Abbas-Mustan’s whodunit?

The makers have narrated the story to Akshay, which revolves around 12 characters and he’s said to have liked it.

For some time now, there has been speculation of Akshay Kumar reuniting with his Khiladi director duo Abbas-Mustan. And now, we hear, they are in talks for a whodunit for which they will be coming together after 13 years.

All he needs to do is give 25 days from his schedule for the shoot! The last film the three did together was Aitraaz, which was a big hit.