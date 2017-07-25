Akshay Kumar ignored again, this time at a recent awards show!

There is a growing breed of directors who are unhappy with the way the popular awards are being doled out. The most shocking omission this year was Akshay Kumar’s finely-nuanced performance in director Raja Krishna Menon’s Airlift.

The director finally speaks up for his hero’s absence from the awards lists. Says Menon, “Airlift got immense love from the audience. Even today, a year-and-a-half after release, it is a film that’s talked-about. How many award-winning films can claim the same? I’ll any day prefer the love of the audience to the trophies that gather dust in some remote corner of one’s house.”

Menon who is ready with his next film Chef starring Saif Ali Khan says he'd rather focus on his work. “Honestly, the only thing that I can control during the process of filmmaking is to try and do the best possible job of making the film. It’s best to not think about anything else.”

As for Akshay Kumar’s performance being ignored, Menon states categorically, “There is no question about the quality of his performance in Airlift. He is simply brilliant in the film. Neither he nor I or, for that matter, the audience needs to endorse his performance with an award. I don’t think it’s worth even thinking about. I’d rather focus on my work. And I am sure Akshay feels the same.”

It is being stated that Akshay Kumar was told to perform and attend a recently concluded international awards function. When he expressed his inability to do so as he was shooting in London for Reema Kagti’s Gold, they chose to delete his name from the nominations.