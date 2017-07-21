Akshay Kumar breaks silence on averting clash with Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jab Harry Met Sejal'

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer Imtiaz Ali film Jab Hary Met Sejal was to clash with Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha at the box office. Both the movies were to hit the theatres on August 11 earlier.

But Shah Rukh later on, pre-poned the release date of JHMS from August 11 to August 4, thereby avoiding one of the biggest clashes of the year after Raees and Kaabil. Box office clashes of big movies isn't something new. They've happened earlier too. But what happens in such situations is that the release of the movies becomes more of a competition at the ticket windows which eventually affects the collections of the movies in question.

Initially, Akshay had refrained from reacting to the tentative clash between Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and JHMS but now that the clash has been averted, the actor has finally spoken about the issue. While speaking to Mumbai Mirror, the actor said, "Yes, it makes sense not to clash. In a scenario where there are 180 films releasing in a time span of 52 weeks, clashes are sometimes inevitable. But they are best avoided.”

In a recent interview, SRK also shared, "I have always maintained that if possible, I would change the release dates of my films (to avoid clashes). Earlier, another film was releasing on August 4, but when that one was removed from that date, we thought it’s a great weekend with the Raksha Bandhan holiday too falling then. Also, I think JHMS is in the space of a long-running film; it’s not a weekend-oriented film. So, we will get the benefit of the second big holiday — August 15 too. It’s that kind of film, since it’s a classic love story.”