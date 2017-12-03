Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan and Varun Dhawan pledge their support for the armed forces

The Flag Week is on. Yes, the Armed Forces Week also referred to as the Flag Week is being celebrated between December 1 and 7. This is our time as a nation to express our gratitude and salute those in uniform who sacrifice their lives for us.

Akshay Kumar is one actor who has always extended his support to our jawans. The actor has not only been earmarking funds for the wives of the jawans who have lost their lives in the line of duty, but he also makes quiet visits to meet the BSF and other army contingents from time to time. A BSF officer from

Rajasthan confirms, “Akshay sir is in touch with me throughout the year. He has been lending support to the families of the slain jawans for a very long time now. And he has also encouraged many from within the industry to come forward for the cause. In February this year, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan came forward with a donation for the widow of Dharma Ram, a slain jawan from Barmer, who died in combat with terrorists in 2016.”

This time around, besides Akshay, Aamir Khan and Varun Dhawan are a part of the week-long campaign meant to spread awareness and urge people to come forward to make financial contributions to the families of martyrs and disabled soldiers.

SHOWING SUPPORT

SUBHASH CHANDRA HAS ALSO APPEALED TO THE CITIZENS

In his message to the citizens of India, Rajya Sabha MP, Subhash Chandra, reminds people that the first week of December is being celebrated as Armed Forces Week. He has appealed to all Indians to remember the sacrifices made by our army and by our jawans. Besides thanking our jawans for keeping vigil even under adverse climate and other challenging conditions, he has also appealed to citizens to donate online for bettering the lives of the men in uniform and that of their families.

AAMIR KHAN

In his video message, Aamir requests people to contribute to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund. He adds, “The money contributed towards this Fund will go to wives and children of our martyred soldiers and to help soldiers who are disabled due to injuries suffered on duty. With this, we can show our soldiers or jawans the love and respect that we have for them.”

VARUN DHAWAN

Varun pointed out that whenever there’s a security threat or a natural calamity, the first people who come forth are our armed forces. In his video message, he added, “Our armed forces look after our security on the border in such a responsible manner, that they often sacrifice their happiness, time with their families, and even their lives. We respect their sacrifices and so every year we celebrate Armed Force Flag Day. But this year, we are celebrating our soldiers for this entire week.” He, too, urged people to contribute to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund.