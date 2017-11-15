Ajay Devgn parts ways with 'Rustom' director

Following differences on the script level, a new filmmaker is likely to be brought on board

After the success of Golmaal Again, Ajay Devgn is scheduled to do a biopic on Jaswant Singh Gill, the hero of the 1989 Raniganj coalfield rescue operation. The film was meant to be directed by Tinu Suresh Varma, who helmed the blockbuster Rustom with Akshay Kumar, which also fetched the actor his first National Award.

However, there’s new development on the film’s front — Tinu will no longer be directing the movie that deals with the mining tragedy, with Ajay playing Gill, who evacuated 65 coal miners trapped in a flooded mine in Raniganj, West Bengal. The then Additional Chief Mining Engineer was also awarded the Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak in 1991 by President Venkataraman for the successful operation. A source says, “Tinu and Ajay met a few times. However, they couldn’t come to an understanding on certain key script points. Hence, Ajay is now likely to make the film with a new director on board.”

Ajay remained unavailable for comment but the buzz is that the script is currently being reworked and the film will go on floors after the two-time National Award winning actor finishes Indra Kumar’s Total Dhamaal, which he starts shooting in January 2018.

Ajay enters the Rs 200-cr club

It’s a first for the actor and a second for Rohit Shetty. Ajay Devgn, whose madcap comedy Golmaal Again has been bringing the house down for the last four weeks, has crossed the Rs 200-cr mark in the domestic market.

The fourth film in the Golmaal franchise stars Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Shreyas Talpade, Parineeti Chopra and Tabu and is popular with kids.

With this win, Ajay has entered the hitherto highly-envied Khan territory. The other films in the Rs 200-cr club are Salman Khan’s Kick, Shah Rukh Khan’s Chennai Express and Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots.

Aamir and Salman also have films that have crossed the Rs 250-cr mark.

THE MEGA HITS

Rs 350 crore club:

Dangal

Rs 300 cr club:

PK

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Rs 250 cr club:

Dhoom 3

Rs 200 cr club:

Kick

Chennai Express

3 Idiots

Golmaal Again

(only based on domestic nett collections)