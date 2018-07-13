Trending#

Ajay Devgn is surrounded by sporting legends, here's why

Vijay Amritraj, Ajay Devgn and Farokh Engineer

Updated: Jul 13, 2018, 06:05 AM IST

Ajay Devgn, who is in London shooting for Luv Ranjan’s next production with Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh, is staying at the same premises as some sport legends.

A birdie tells us that the Bollywood superstar was hobnobbing with national tennis great, Vijay Amritraj, as well as ex-Indian cricketer, Farokh Engineer, who were the Golmaal Again actor’s neighbours in the UK capital. It seems Ajay, who likes to keep himself abreast of all the latest in tennis, cricket, football and what-have-you, spends the odd evening here and there with Amritraj, Engineer and others who have interests in varied sports.

