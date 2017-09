Seems Ajay Devgn has become really fond of his Baadshaho co-star Ileana D’Cruz.

The two actors, who were paired for the first time in the Milan Luthria film, will be seen together in Raj Kumar Gupta’s Raid which goes on floors this October.

Apart from Raid, Ileana is also in talks for another film with Ajay — Total Dhamaal! Seems this jodi is all set to score a hat-trick at the ticket windows!