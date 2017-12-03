Aiyaary Vs Padman | Neeraj Pandey is back with Republic day release but up against Akshay Kumar this time

Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey and actor Akshay Kumar have been known to deliver content driven film like Special 26 (2013) and Baby (2015) . But now the two are up for a clash come Republic Day 2018.

Neeraj's third release around Republic day weekend is going to be Manoj Bajpayee and Siddharth Malhotra starrer 'Aiyaary'

The helmer returns to direction after M.S Dhoni: An Untold Story. Neeraj Pandey also celebrated films like A Wednesday, Baby, Special 26, Rustom and to name a few, Aiyaary is Neeraj Pandey's next take at a real-life story based against an army backdrop. Aiyaary is set in Delhi, London, and Kashmir. Neeraj who likes to shoot in real locations will be shooting parts of it in the Valley. The film will go on floors in May 2017. The film stars an ensemble cast of Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee, Pooja Chopra, Rakulpreet, Anupam Kher and Naseeruddin Shah.

DNAAfterHrs earlier quizzed Sid about the film and he told us, "Neeraj’s films have always been inspired from true events and I have admired his films from the beginning as he is a content-driven director with an amazing story-telling ability. Aiyaary is also based on a story of true events and I am thrilled to venture into this new role of espionage and military intelligence with him.”

But 'Aiyaary' isn't the solo release for holiday weekend. Kamal Haasan's Vishwaroopam 2 is being filmed for a while now but the shooting was put on hold due to his other work commitments like Bigg Boss and more. However, the actor has resumed the shooting with the last schedule being shot in Chennai. Reportedly, the post-production should also be completed soon and the film’s trailer would be out sometime in mid-December. Trade Analyst Ramesh Bala took to Twitter to share the news and wrote, "Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan has resumed #Vishwaroopam2's final leg of shoot in #Chennai recently. Movie will release for #RepublicDay2018. Trailer will release sometime in Dec."

Kamal Haasan Vs Akshay Kumar Vs Sidharth Malhotra at the box-office. Audience is surely going to have a tough time making a choice on Republic Day 2018