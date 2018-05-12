Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2018: The queen is here to claim her throne!

Former Miss World and Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan started her day at Cannes Film Festival with a sublime Manish Arora off-shoulder maxi. Considering the time of the day, her stylist Aastha Sharma gave her light-pastel shades that were easy on the eye. However the sequinned asymmetric patterns perfectly off-setted the casual summery vibe of the outfit.

For her second outing today, the Cannes veteran opted for a Dubai fashion designer Michael Cinco fish-cut gown. It's the same designer that had given her the dreamy Cinderella number last year. The beautiful cuts accentuated the diva's figure while the purple hues complimented her fair skin tone. The gorgeous tail was, of course, the highlight of the outfit. Keeping the accessories to a bare minimum and her hair neatly gelled back in a middle-parting, Aish let her eyes do the talking.

But, the person who stole the show was ofcourse Aish's Cannes-constant - Aaradhya, who wore an equally pretty red princess-gown. The mother-daughter duo looked super excited.

Check out her pictures right here -

2018 marks Aishwarya's 17th appearance at the Cannes Film Festival. She would soon be joined by Sonam Kapoor, who recently welcomed the senior on Instagram with a caption that read, "My gorgeous co-ambassador is on instagram! Cant wait to see you kill it at cannes!" Mahira Khan also makes her debut at Cannes this year.

