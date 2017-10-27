Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao's 10 year age gap to be addressed in 'Fanney Khan'

The age gap between Aishwarya and Rajkummar Rao will be addressed in their forthcoming film

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has worked with actors younger to her. Her husband, Abhishek Bachchan with whom she has done several films is three years her junior. Now in debutant director Atul Manjrekar’s

Fanney Khan, Ash is paired with Rajkummar Rao, who is 10 years her junior.

The makers are thinking of adding a scene and a few dialogues addressing the age difference. Says a source, “Should the age difference not be mentioned at all? In real life as well as in films, there are so many pairs where the woman is older than the man. At the same time, the audience will notice and wonder about the age difference. So, we will add a few lines justifying the age difference, though Aishwarya and Raj are very well-matched.”

AGE, NO BAR

Of late, many A-list heroines have been paired with younger co-stars. In Balki’s Ki & Ka, Arjun Kapoor was Kareena Kapoor Khan’s junior and the age difference was explained in the dialogues, though it wasn’t planned initially. Earlier, when Kareena was paired with the much-younger Imran Khan in Shakun Batra’s Ekk Main Aur Ekk Tu there was an explanation added to the narrative after the producer Karan Johar saw the rushes.

“But we don’t really need to make a song and dance about the age difference. All these gorgeous women look not a day older than the younger men they are paired with,” says Balki, who directed Ki & Ka.

NOT A RECENT PHENOMENON

It’s not just now that senior actresses have begun teaming with the younger heroes. Mala Sinha, who was senior to Sanjay Khan was cast opposite him in Dillagi. Meena Kumari did films with Dharmendra, who was her junior. Veteran actresses Nutan and Waheeda Rehman also worked with actors junior to them. Last year, Hema Malini was paired with the Rajkummar Rao in Simla Mirchi.

With A-list actors staying away from heroine-oriented films, we will see more and more talented young actors being paired with older heroines.