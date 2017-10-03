After Udta Punjab, Suhail Nayyar to be seen in a web series

Suhail Nayyar, who made a remarkable debut in Udta Punjab as Jassi, Shahid Kapoor’s cousin, is now gearing up to make his digital foray. The actor, who won appreciation for his performance, will be playing Captain Manit Verma and a cross-country champion in Test Case. Manit is flamboyant, charming and an inherent misogynist, who firmly believes that women are not any good as commandos. He considers all women as objects of desire who must be pursued and won over. Says Suhail, “I am excited about this series, especially working with Nimrat as I have been a big fan of her. She is so much fun, both, on screen and off screen. She gets a chess-board to the sets and we all play when we are not shooting. Also, the camaraderie between all the actors is amazing, it feels we belong to the same camp. I have now started working on my fitness because we will have quite an adventurous shoot in November and December. I am looking forward to it.”