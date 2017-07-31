After Shah Rukh Khan's deal with Netflix, Salman Khan now announces his deal with Amazon Prime Video!

SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment had already inked a similar deal with Netflix, here's what Salman's association with Amazon Prime Video is all about

Earlier this year, Shah Rukh's Red Chillies Entertainment struck a deal with Netflix that allows it's global users access to all the movies of SRK and his production company. Looks like Salman Khan decided to tread on a similar path.

Amazon Prime Video today announced a first-of-its-kind, worldwide exclusive content deal with Salman Khan Ventures. This landmark deal with the Sultan of Bollywood makes Amazon Prime Video the exclusive streaming home of future titles of Salman Khan commencing with the recently released Tubelight. All films from Salman Khan Ventures released after Tubelight will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video first, straight after the theatrical release and two months before Satellite/Television broadcast or any other form of distribution.Apart from the new releases, existing blockbuster titles like BajrangiBhaijaan, Kick, Jai Ho and Hero will also be available on Amazon Prime Video.

Making the collaboration public, Salman Khan tweeted, "क्योंकि हिंदी फिल्मों में ही है असली मज़ा ! देखिये मेरी फिल्में सिर्फ़ @AmazonVideoIN पर #SalmanOnPrimeVideo"

Nitesh Kripalani, Director and Country Head, Amazon Video India, said, “Salman Khan is the biggest star in India with a massive worldwide appeal, having played roles and iconic characters that are loved by audiences across the world. We, at Amazon Prime Video areelated to announce this epic, ground-breaking global deal with Salman.This is another big step to change the way how Indian customers consume entertainment with Salman’s movies coming first to Prime Video customers, before their television broadcast.”

Salman Khan added, “Amazon Prime Video reaches over 200 countries and territories and I am happy to collaborate with Amazon Prime Video and expand the reach of Indian cinema. Fans of Indian cinema will discover my movies on a new platform and the platform will also help new fans discover our cinema.”

It would be interesting to wait and watch how this collaboration shapes up in future.