After Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra visits Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu at their residence

Priyanka Chopra's vacation in Mumbai is over as she heads to Toronto for the promotion of her Assamese film, 'Pahuna'. But before she bid adieu to Mumbai, the actress paid a visit to the ailing superstar Dilip Kumar and his wife Saira Banu.

Happy to see PeeCee at their residence, Saira Banu even shared pictures with the actress and confirmed that 'Saab's health is much better.' Priyanka too tweeted love for the legendary actors and tweeted, " It was lovely seeing both of you. Thank you and so good to see Saab much better. Much love."

.@priyankachopra spent the evening with Saab and Saira Baji. Saab's health much better. -FF pic.twitter.com/T9N5vDYp5I — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) September 4, 2017

It was lovely seeing both of you. Thank you and so good to see Saab much better. Much love. @TheDilipKumar https://t.co/xGvOmyM6M6 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) September 4, 2017

The 94-year-old was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital on August 2 due to kidney issues. This was the third time the actor had been admitted to the hospital. In April last year, he was hospitalised due to fever and nausea. And after being discharged from the Lilavati Hospital, his 'mooh-bola beta' Shah Rukh Khan also paid a visit to Dilip saab and Saira ji.

Message from Saira Banu: Sahab's mooh-bola beta-"son" @iamsrk visited Sahab today. Sharing some photos of the evening. pic.twitter.com/UHV8gzOB8v — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) August 15, 2017

False news of the actor's demise has been floating for a while now, so Dilip Kumar's twitter handle has posted that he will interact with his fans soon.