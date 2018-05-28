After Salman Khan's Bharat, Disha Patani bags a role opposite Hrithik Roshan

We have long been hearing rumours of Disha Patani bagging a role opposite Tiger Shroff's idol, Hrithik Roshan and now we have found out that it's actually true. Disha Patani has indeed been approached for Rohit Dhawan's next film with Hrithik. It's in pre-production stage right now and we hear it will be produced by Sajid Naniadwala.

“Rohit Dhawan has been working on the script for a while now. Hrithik is on board with him and they were on a hunt for the leading lady. For the same, they have approached Disha Patani. The paperwork hasn’t taken place yet. But the initial talks have happened and from the looks of it, the actress has given her nod. Things will be finalised by next month and an official announcement is slated to happen in June or July,” a source told PinkVilla.

Speaking about Hrithik's film-calendar, another source revealed, “Hrithik Roshan is currently working on Super 30. Once that movie wraps up, he will begin shooting for the YRF movie that stars Tiger Shroff along with him. That is expected to wrap up by year-end. Post that Hrithik and Disha will begin work on this movie. It is slated to roll out in December or January next year. Sajid Nadiadwala, who is the producer of this movie, wants to release the movie sometime in 2019.”

Disha, who was last seen opposite Tiger in Baaghi 2, recently made headlines as she joined Priyanka Chopra and Salman Khan in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat. She will be seen playing the role of a trapeze artist in the period film.