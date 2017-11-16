After Saina Nehwal, a biopic on ace badminton player and coach Pullela Gopichand announced

Fox Star Studios, the makers of M.S. Dhoni biopic, are all geared up to translate the life of another sportsman onto the silver screen. After Saina Nehwal, it is the chief national coach of the Indian badminton team and Padma Shri awardee Pullela Gopichand’s life that will be made into a biopic. The film will apparently showcase both his playing and coaching careers.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on Twitter on the occasion of Gopichand’s birthday and wrote, “Fox Star Studios collaborates with Abundantia Ent [#Baby and #Airlift] to present the biopic of ace badminton player and Chief National Coach of Indian Badminton team Pullela Gopichand… Biopic will be made in Hindi and Telugu… Scripting underway… Shoot commences mid-2018.”

For the uninitiated, Gopichand was behind Indian shuttler P V Sindhu’s silver medals at 2016 Rio Olympics and 2017 BWF World Championships and has also trained other big names in the Badminton like Saina Nehwal and Srikanth Kidambi, thereby bringing the game of Badminton to the limelight. Moreover, he has also been training actress Shraddha Kapoor for the upcoming biopic on Saina Nehwal’s life.

Commenting on the biopic, Gopichand, told Mumbai Mirror, “Badminton is at an inflexion point in our country and nothing delights me more than to see the rapidly growing interest for the sport, especially with the youth. I would be proud if by sharing my story as a film, we can encourage more and more people to pursue their dreams. I am excited with the developments on the film and look forward to Vikram and Fox Star taking this film to the masses.”

Vijay Singh, CEO, Fox Star Studios is also elated to bring this inspirational story to the audience and said “It’s a proud moment for us to present the incredible story of Pullela Gopichand. It’s an inspirational story of a man who not only was an outstanding player but went onto coach the new generation of players and has changed the face of badminton sport and has taken it to its current heights. Fox Star Studios has a proud legacy of presenting real stories like Neerja and MS Dhoni and we are proud to associate with Gopichand and Vikram Malhotra.”

Produced by Vikram Malhotra, who has earlier produced movies like Airlift, Baby and Chef, we wonder which actor will reprise the role of the 44-year-old sportsman in the upcoming film.