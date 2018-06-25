After Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sumeet Vyas to star opposite Kangana Ranaut in Ashwini Iyer Tiwari's Kabbadi film?

Actor Sumeet Vyas, who is currently basking in the glory of 'Veere Di Wedding' has reportedly become a hot property in Bollywood. He was already a huge star in the web space thanks to TVF's original show 'Permanent Roommates' and various other shows that he has worked in but now he has become one of the most sought-after actors in the Hindi film industry as well.

If latest reports are to be believed then Sumeet has been approached for Bareilly Ki Barfi helmer Ashwini Iyer Tiwari's next, starring Kangana Ranaut. The sports drama is said to be based on annual national level Kabbadi championships. Kangana is expected to undergo a gruelling 15 days workshop to learn specific holds and moves of the role.

Sources reveal that Sumeet has been approached to star in the film as one of the Kabbadi players. While nothing much has been revealed about his role yet, sources have hinted that he will begin shooting for the film from October this year.

Meanwhile, Sumeet will be next seen in the second season of web series 'It's Not That Simple'. He is also doing a horror flick with his VDW co-star Swara Bhasker. He is currently scripting the second season of popular webseries 'Tripling', which will go on floors by the end of this year. On the personal front, Sumeet is all set to tie the knot with his girlfriend TV actress Ekta Kaul.