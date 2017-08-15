After Esha Gupta, former Bigg Boss contestant Mandana Karimi shares her topless picture!

Former Bigg Boss contestant Mandana Karimi, who was recently in the news for reports of her troubled marriage, is raising the temperatures on photo sharing site Instagram. Mandana has shared an after shower selfie on her Instagram account as an Insta story.

The actress can be seen topless in the picture that she shared. Her assets are camouflaged by star stickers/emojis. Most recently, it was Bollywood actress Esha Gupta who grabbed a lot of eyeballs for her photoshoot pictures which began with lingerie clad pics and then she eventually went topless and butt naked.

Looks like Mandana has now been inspired by Esha. The actress was last seen in the film Kya Kool Hai Hum 3.

The folks at BollywoodLife took a screenshot of Mandana's topless pic from her Insta story.

Check it out here:

(Image via: BollywoodLife)