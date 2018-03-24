After effect of a bad remake? Madhuri Dixit's Ek Do Teen gets 3.6 million views in a week!

The revamped version of Madhuri Dixit Nene's iconic dance number Ek Do Teen from the film Tezaab, for Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani starrer Baaghi 2, featuring Jacqueline Fernandez has received major backlash on social media. Recreating old classics to new tunes has become the latest fad in Bollywood music albums. The idea being, cash in on an already hit melody from the past and tweak it to add some sugar and spice and make it ready for the gratification of the current generation. Not many makers realise, that they end up ruining the original hits in the process of recreating it for the gen-y. Jacqueline's rehashed version of Ek Do Teen being the latest example of the same.

Soon after Jacqueline's version of Ek Do Teen song was unveiled, netizens started slamming it on social media, calling out the makers for ruining the classic Madhuri Dixit number. While the makers and even Jackie has maintained that it's meant to be a tribute to the dancing diva and that it's next to impossible to match up to her, the amount of flak that the song has received is something that wasn't expected by team Baaghi 2.

Call it the after effect of a bad remake or the love of Madhuri fans for the original, turns out that the old version of the song Ek Do Teen has gathered over 3.6 million views on YouTube within a week of the release of Jacqueline's recreated version. The rehashed Ek Do Teen song was unveiled on March 18. Back then, the total number of views on the original Madhuri song were 28 million on YouTube.

It's been about 6 days since the release of the Jacqueline Fernandez number and the original song has already gathered more views than the rehashed version. While Jacqueline's version has about 30 million views as of now, the original song has clocked over 31.6 million views. That means, the original has gathered over 3.6 million views in the past five-six days.

Post the massive backlash on social media, Jackie's Race 3 co-stars Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor came out in favour of the recreated version of the song. Both of them maintained that it's difficult to match up to Madhuri but Jacqueline has done a fantastic job in the revamped version of Ek Do Teen.

