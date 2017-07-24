After being trolled, Akshay Kumar apologises for holding the Indian flag upside down during WWC 2017 final!

The actor was called out on Twitter for not following the Indian tricolour conduct during Women's World Cup 2017 final...

On Sunday, just like the entire nation, Bollywod actor Akshay Kumar was also equally excited for the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 final match, played between India and England. The actor had even shared a video earlier in which he had explained that he had never run barefoot to catch a train in order to make it in time to watch the match live. Akshay is in london for the promotions of his upcoming film titled Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

After he reached the stadium and was watching the match, the actor shared a picture of himself on his Twitter account in which he can be seen holding the Indian tricolour upside down. Needless to say, within minutes, the Twitterati jumped at what they're best at doing, i.e., trolling. Akshay got bashed left, right and centre on the micro blogging site for his act.

Lagata hai akki bhai ki pahle se malum tha ki hogi Isliye a sanket diye — Dabbang bhaijaan (@BEING_DABBANG) July 24, 2017

Aur ye tweet karne se pehle sharam nahi aayi kya? pic.twitter.com/oEXnDAQ3vI — . (@_anubhav_singh_) July 23, 2017

Now, Akshay has removed the said picture from his account and has also apologised for violating the code of conduct for the Indian flag. He wrote, "Extending my sincerest apology for violating the code of conduct for the tricolor.Didn't mean to offend anyone,the picture has been removed"