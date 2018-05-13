Adira gave birth to me, says Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji returned to the big screen after a four-year hiatus with Hichki, in which she was seen as a teacher who battles against all odds. However, off-screen, she has been playing the role of a doting mother to her two-year-old daughter, Adira. As soon as one mentions the tiny tot’s name to Rani, her eyes light up and there is a wide smile on her face. The actress gets candid about how her child completes her.

THE JOYS OF BEING A MOTHER

The award-winning star says her evolution as a person “began from the time she was pregnant”. She adds, “Motherhood is a beautiful feeling. You start valuing someone else’s life over yours and address their needs first. I guess, it’s the only relationship in the world where this can happen and it’s amazing. Adira completes me as a person. She was a premature baby, so initially, there were a few restrictions. But she is a happy kid, touch wood.”

ADIRA COMES FIRST

Post Mardaani (2014), Rani decided to stay away from the limelight. However, she doesn’t regret her decision and reasons, “Now, when I do a film, it has to be in accordance with Adira’s schedule.”

Rani says, “I want to be part of every milestone in Adira’s life and ensure I don’t miss any of it. During Hichki, she was going to take her first step. Luckily, I had reached home from shoot right in time to see her do that. These are moments that will never come back and I’ll cherish them forever.” She avers, “If a filmmaker is willing to keep in mind all these factors and moreover, if it’s a good script, I’ll happily take up the film. During those one-and-a-half years when I was with my daughter and changed her nappies as well as did other chores, I was so comfortable that I could be happy doing that all my life. I was so consumed with my daughter’s love that nothing else crossed my mind.”

Ask her how Adira is as a kid and the proud mom says, “Adira likes to see everyone around her happy. Even the helpers that I have at home are fond of her because she will make sure each one of them gets equal attention. She doesn’t like to choose between two people.”

Does she know that she has an actor mom? Rani smiles and says, “No, she’s too young to understand that. But when she watched my promos of Hichki on TV, she would scream ‘Mumma’.”

‘ADI AND I WANT TO GIVE HER A NORMAL LIFE’

Like all parents, Rani is extremely protective of her child, too. “Both Adi (husband Aditya Chopra) and I are protective of her, but that’s how it should be. Adira gave birth to the mother in me. And like any other parent, I will definitely make sure I do the best for my kid. Till the time we are responsible for her, we’ll try and give her a normal life,” she says.

The light-eyed actress, however, adds that they ‘want to keep her away from the media glare’. “I keep clicking selfies with Adira all day. And there’s a point when she gets bored and asks me to stop (smiles). But those selfies are only for me and they will never go anywhere,” she tells us.

ON PLANNING ANOTHER BABY

Adi is busy producing some of the biggest films in the industry today. Will Rani follow suit and set up a production house of her own? “No, I don’t need to. The setup is already here, so why would I go out and get something on my own? Even if I do, I will still be using his team and people.” But there’s something else she wants to be busy with. “Right now, I am just happy with the production of babies (smiles). Of course, there is a plan to have another child. Adira needs to have company,” she signs off with her trademark giggle.